Annual Haven Point Christmas fair set to delight shoppers in South Shields

Christmas shoppers will be in their element this weekend when the sixth annual Christmas fair returns to South Tyneside.

Taking place at Haven Point leisure complex in South Shields on Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25, the event will feature stalls from around 50 businesses from across the region.

The free event will offer a range of handcrafted gifts from arts and crafts, jewellery, trinkets and decorations to seasonal food and drink.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “With the countdown to Christmas fast approaching I am sure many people will have their Christmas shopping well under way.

“The popular Christmas fair offers people a wonderful opportunity to discover a range of lovingly handcrafted gifts for family and friends with some of the region’s most talented artists, sellers and producers showcasing their festive wares.

“With such a wide variety of businesses and an excellent choice of gifts and treats, it is the perfect place to pick up a selection of presents while supporting traders.”

The event will run this Saturday and Sunday.

The Christmas fair, which will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, November 24, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, November 25, has been organised by South Tyneside Council in partnership with Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle (STAN).

Andrew Watts, executive director of Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle, said: “The Christmas fair is a great way for people to find that special something for a friend or loved one as well as support local crafts people and traders at this important time of year.

“It always has a bustling festive atmosphere and, once again, there will be a wide range of products available, giving people an opportunity to pick up some great gifts in time for Christmas.”

The annual Christmas fair forms part of South Tyneside’s Christmas Wonderland programme of events and entertainment for families to enjoy throughout the festive period.

Other highlights of this year’s Christmas Wonderland programme include the borough’s three festive lights switch-on events.

Guest performers and X Factor stars, Jedward, will switch on the lights in South Shields town centre on Thursday, November 22.

Jarrow town centre’s event takes place on Friday, November 23, and Hebburn Town Centre on Monday, November 26.

The famous Camel Parade will also return to Ocean Road on Friday, December 7, ahead of an amazing evening of family-friendly entertainment, live music and stunning fireworks set to Christmas tunes at Haven Point.

Residents and visitors to the borough can also enjoy an evening of seasonal songs at the annual South Tyneside Civic Carol Concert on Monday, December 3, at Temple Park Leisure Centre.

The Christmas Wonderland 2018 events programme has been organised by South Tyneside Council in partnership with BBC Newcastle and support from Colmans Seafood Temple.

For more details about the Christmas Fair and the full events programme go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas, or keep up to date through social media at www.facebook.com/southtynesideevents and @stynesideevents