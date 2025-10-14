Annual Hebburn sleep-out event looks to raise vital funds for three homelessness charities
More than 30 fundraisers are set to sleep outdoors for the night on Friday, October 17, as they look to raise money for three North East homeless charities.
The annual event, which is organised by Hebburn Helps co-founder Angie Comerford, brings together members of the public to highlight the plight of those who don’t have a roof over their head.
The aim of the event is so people can learn for themselves how some of the North East’s most vulnerable people live day-to-day.
Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news and sport to your inbox throughout the week
Now in its seventh year, members of the public will come together from 6pm at Hebburn Town Football Club in an effort to raise money.
For 2025, Streetworx, Heart NE and Vinnies will all be benefitting from the funds raised over the course of the event.
Anyone is welcomed to get involved in the event by messaging Angie at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1597088913873801/user/100069694845727/.