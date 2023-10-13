Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of hardy fundraisers will be sleeping outdoors for the night in a bid to raise money for three a Newcastle homeless charity while highlighting the plight of those with no roof over their heads.

The annual sleep out will see a group of people come together to ‘sleep rough’ to learn for themselves how some of the region’s most vulnerable people live day-today, while also raising funds for a charity which is making a difference in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sleep out, which is now in its fifth year, is organised by Hebburn Helps co-founder Angie Comerford, who brings together members of the community to raise money for good causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Last year's sleep out

Angie said previous events had raised thousands to help others – and, while they gave a very small taste of the experience of sleeping rough, it is nothing compared to the hardship endured by those who endure such a bitterly tough life.

Angie said: "The guys from the sports club (Hebburn) have been so supportive over the years letting us use the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years thousands of pounds has been raised by setting up this event and all money goes directly to the outreach teams who attend."

This year the sleepout will raise funds for Destiny Streetworx who work on the streets to provide help and support for homeless people.