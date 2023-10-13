Annual sleep-out event in Hebburn aims to raise vital funds for homeless charity
The sleep-out will give a glimpse of life living on the streets whilst raising money for charity.
A group of hardy fundraisers will be sleeping outdoors for the night in a bid to raise money for three a Newcastle homeless charity while highlighting the plight of those with no roof over their heads.
The annual sleep out will see a group of people come together to ‘sleep rough’ to learn for themselves how some of the region’s most vulnerable people live day-today, while also raising funds for a charity which is making a difference in the community.
The sleep out, which is now in its fifth year, is organised by Hebburn Helps co-founder Angie Comerford, who brings together members of the community to raise money for good causes.
Angie said previous events had raised thousands to help others – and, while they gave a very small taste of the experience of sleeping rough, it is nothing compared to the hardship endured by those who endure such a bitterly tough life.
Angie said: "The guys from the sports club (Hebburn) have been so supportive over the years letting us use the grounds.
"Over the years thousands of pounds has been raised by setting up this event and all money goes directly to the outreach teams who attend."
This year the sleepout will raise funds for Destiny Streetworx who work on the streets to provide help and support for homeless people.
The sleep out will take place Friday, 20 October meeting at Hebburn Sports Ground from 6pm. Anyone who wishes to take part in the sleep out can do so by contact Angie via Facebook or on 07927358801.