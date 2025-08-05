Annual South Shields 10-Mile Run sees 330 runners take on the popular event

More than 300 runners have taken on the South Shields 10 Mile Run.

Run Eat Sleep, a South Shields running club, has held its annual South Shields 10-Mile Run - with more than 300 runners taking part in the event on Sunday, August 3.

The yearly race is a highly regarded event in the North East running calendar and is used by many runners in the region as part of their training for the Great North Run.

Runners take on the 10-mile route, which starts at the Souter Lighthouse National Trust site before the course heads north along the South Shields coastline and The Leas, before looping back along the coast.

James Anderson, of the North Shields Polytechnic Club, came first in the male group with Liam Taylor, of Sunderland Harriers, and Andrew Laidler, of Jarrow & Hebburn, coming in second and third respectively.

Charlotte Redhead, of Heaton Harriers, came first in the female group, with Rachel Hawdon and Jackie Murdy, both of South Shields Harriers, coming in second and third.

The full list of results can be found at: https://runeatsleep.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/South-Shields-10-Mile-2025-Results-1.pdf.

Luke Adams, the event organiser, has praised everyone who helped make the event a possibility and create a great atmosphere around it.

He said: “One of the most inspiring things about the South Shields 10 Mile is seeing runners of all abilities come together to take on the challenge, all against the backdrop of our stunning coastline – it really is a spectacular sight.

“I also can’t thank our volunteer team enough; their enthusiasm and dedication create such a welcoming and supportive atmosphere.

“The sense of community throughout the day is something we’re really proud of – it’s what makes this race more than just a run.”

You can find out more about Run Eat Sleep at: https://runeatsleep.co.uk/.