Annual Wrap for Jak once again helps disadvantaged South Tyneside children this Christmas

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:45 BST

The annual Wrap for Jak has once again helped disadvantaged children in South Tyneside.

The yearly Wrap for Jak has taken place at Hedworth Hall, in South Shields, as the charity event once again helps those in need this Christmas.

The event was founded seven years ago by Tony Fada, after his ten-year-old son, Jak, died from a ruptured heart artery on November 6, 2017, the day after his grandfather, Jimmy Tomlin, had passed away.

While the official verdict recorded by the Coroner was a ruptured artery, Tony believes Jak “died of a broken heart”, after struggling to come to terms with Jimmy’s passing.

It was that Christmas that the grief-stricken family decided to focus their energy on creating a meaningful legacy for Jak - something which has happened every year since.

Wrap for Jak has now helped more than 1,500 families across the borough since it was founded and continued to do the same this year.

Take a look through the gallery of the 2024 Wrap for Jak.

Wrap for Jak 2024 took place on Sunday, December 8.

1. Wrap for Jak 2024

Wrap for Jak 2024 took place on Sunday, December 8. | Other 3rd Party

The annual charity event is in honour of ten-year-old Jak Fada.

2. In memory of Jak

The annual charity event is in honour of ten-year-old Jak Fada. | Other 3rd Party

Tony Fada, Jak's dad, with the Incredible Hulk.

3. Superheroes

Tony Fada, Jak's dad, with the Incredible Hulk. | Other 3rd Party

The local community always turn out to help Tony (left) with the annual Wrap for Jak.

4. Thumbs up

The local community always turn out to help Tony (left) with the annual Wrap for Jak. | Other 3rd Party

