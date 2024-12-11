The yearly Wrap for Jak has taken place at Hedworth Hall, in South Shields, as the charity event once again helps those in need this Christmas.

The event was founded seven years ago by Tony Fada, after his ten-year-old son, Jak, died from a ruptured heart artery on November 6, 2017, the day after his grandfather, Jimmy Tomlin, had passed away.

While the official verdict recorded by the Coroner was a ruptured artery, Tony believes Jak “died of a broken heart”, after struggling to come to terms with Jimmy’s passing.

It was that Christmas that the grief-stricken family decided to focus their energy on creating a meaningful legacy for Jak - something which has happened every year since.

Wrap for Jak has now helped more than 1,500 families across the borough since it was founded and continued to do the same this year.

