Anti-flooding work to start in Hebburn

Residents and businesses in a flood risk South Tyneside community are being invited to find out about a plan to further protect their properties.

The Monkton flood alleviation project aims to reduce the risk of flooding to around 100 homes and commercial properties in the Monkton and Hebburn South areas and work is due to start soon.

South Tyneside Council is working with the Environment Agency and Tyne Rivers Trust on the project to manage surface water around the Monkton Burn, Lukes Lane Estate and Leam Lane area, Mill Lane, Lilac Walk, College Road, Devon Road, Campbell Park Road, Thirlmere Court and Mountbatten Avenue.

Measures include improved drainage and ponds designed to slow water run-off. The new surface water scheme comes following work by Northumbrian Water to improve the sewage drainage network.

The work is expected to take around ten months to complete.

Residents and businesses will get the chance to talk to the project team and see the detailed designs for the area at a drop in session on Thursday February 22, at Hebburn Central, Glen Street, Hebburn. from 3.30pm to 7pm,

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “We know only too well the devastation and disruption caused by flooding in this area.

“This scheme aims to increase the level of protection and reassurance for local residents and businesses by helping to control the flow of surface water away from properties at times of heavy rainfall.”

Anyone who is unable to attend the session but would like to find out more about the scheme can contact the Monkton Flood Alleviation Project team on (0191) 424 7941 or email developmentservices@southtyneside.gov.uk