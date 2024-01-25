Anti-social behaviour across North East transport falls by 30%

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) across North East transport networks have dropped by 28 per cent in the past six months.

As part of the Safer Transport Northumbria Projet set up by Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, officers have been rolling out extra patrols and working closely with local councils and transport networks to tackle disorder and drive down metro and bus related ASB.

It has also been revealed the ASB Hotspot Response project, which ran during the summer months, saw a 40% decrease in incidents- from 1,123 in 2022 down to 669 in 2023. Early indications suggest incident figures are continuing to fall.

Through this successful funding bid and previous rounds of Safer Street funding Kim McGuinness’ office has invested in body worn cameras, extra CCTV, lighting reviews and more. This latest phase of work has focused on extra police patrols, targeted days of action at hot spot areas and the introduction of an ASB project lead to oversee delivery of work in this area.

Kim McGuinness said: “Transport has been a big area of investment for me. I really want people to move around our region feeling safe and that’s why we have invested significant resource into this work. Since the beginning of these latest ASB transport patrols, there has been a 28 per cent decrease in ASB incidents across the transport system when compared to the same period in 2022. What we are doing is working and these numbers prove it.

Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

“ASB is not low level - it can really have an impact on people’s lives and ensuring people can move throughout the region safely and comfortably must be taken seriously. It’s not just about policing though, we are working hard with others to strike a balance with this. As well as the policing response and encouraging reporting, there is a lot of work happening to tackle underlying causes and divert kids away from crime and onto better opportunities – that is important too.”

Kim added: “High visibility policing is certainly making a big difference, and this is a perfect illustration of what we could achieve if Government would give us the funding, we need to grow the force back up to the numbers we had pre-2010. If only they’d listen.”