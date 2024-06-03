Appeal after 'beloved' South Tyneside pet owl goes missing
A pet owl has gone missing in South Tyneside after escaping whilst her cage was being cleaned.
Luna was last seen flying around the metro line trees behind St Aloysuis School in Hebburn at 4pm on Sunday and her owner has appealed for help to find her beloved pet.
Stephanie McDowell has had Luna since she was a chick. The owl was brought up in an incubator and Stephanie is all she’s ever known.
“You can imagine that a bird that flies can make up quite a lot of ground in a short period of time,” said Stephanie.
“People will think she’ll be able to hunt, but she will deteriorate eventually. When birds are brought up in incubators it takes their senses away.
“She’s like my baby.”
Stephanie believes Luna could return home when she becomes hungry, especially as she’s trained to land on Stephanie when she wants food.
However, if she’s made up a lot of ground, instead of finding Stephanie Luna could become interested in other people in the hope of getting food.
“She might potentially shock somebody,” continued Stephanie. “She couldn’t harm you, but she could potentially give someone a fright by trying to land on them.”
One way of spotting Luna could be unusual bird activity. Seagulls and crows don’t like birds of prey and could start screaming in her presence or bombing her.
If you have any information, contact on Stephanie on 07904 384417
