Arbeia is set to reopen in South Shields with a new exhibition and events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Shields’ Roman fort is set to reopen to members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arbeia, on Baring Street, South Shields is set to reopen to members of the public for the spring and summer season on Monday, March 31.

The Roman fort will reopen alongside a new exhibition and a diverse programme of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘A Striking Sight: The pioneering 1875 excavations of South Shields Roman Fort’ exhibition aims to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the initial excavations at what is now known as Arbeia.

It looks to delve into the formative years of archaeological exploration, which led to the establishment of the Roman Remains Park.

Visitors to the new exhibition will discover artefacts, learn about the individuals who shaped the site’s early history, and view photographs from the era.

Arbeia, in South Shields, is set to reopen to members of the public on Monday, March 31. | National World

Organisers have stated that Arbeia’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/arbeiaromanfort) will also feature regular updates, which will draw from archival materials and period newspaper accounts to provide a real-time glimpse into the 1875 excavations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Woodward, Manager of North & South Tyneside Museums for North East Museums, has stated that 2025 will be an exciting year for everyone who visits the Roman fort.

He said: “Arbeia offers a truly unique experience, attracting visitors from both the local community and from around the globe who are drawn to this World Heritage Site.

“The 2025 Arbeia season promises to be another exciting one for everyone.”

To complement the exhibition, a family-friendly craft activity series ‘Craft Romans’ will run alongside it - these free activities will run on Wednesdays throughout the school holidays, starting on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Easter period, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in Roman life with living history demonstrations by The Historical Living Company - these demonstrations will take place between April 18 and 21.

Visitors can also learn more about archaeology and excavations in the museum’s hands-on experience TimeQuest on April 23.

Some of the highlights for the summer programme include the ‘Tunes in June’ series of afternoon live music concerts, the return of ‘Marley the Roman Pony’ and re-enactor ‘Victor the Veteran’ - the full programme will be announced in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arbeia will be open from Monday, March 31 and will close for the season on Sunday, September 28.

It’s opening times are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 10am until 5pm.

Saturday: 11am until 4pm.

Sunday: 1pm until 4pm.

Entry to the Roman fort is free and donations are welcome.

For full details and updates on what to expect from Arbeia throughout 2025, visit: https://arbeiaromanfort.org.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.