Arbeia Roman Fort to celebrate 70th anniversary with special events and live music

The museum first opened its doors to the public in 1953.

By Evie Lake
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 2 min read

Arbeia is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its doors opening to the public this month.

The South Shields Roman Fort was a key strategic fort and port, guarding the entrance to the Hadrian’s Wall frontier and was first opened in 1953 after decades of excavation work.

The anniversary celebrations kick off with a series of live music performances, Tunes in June, by local musicians featuring The Black Corner Band, Rivelino and the South Tyneside Youth Orchestra. The summer season continues with a programme of Roman-themed events including cavalry demonstrations and craft sessions for young children during the school holidays, as well as free guided tours of the fort site and the installation Re-imaging Regina: Past and Present.

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, said: “Arbeia Roman Fort is a very special place in South Tyneside and we’re delighted to be presenting a programme of music to mark the museum’s 70th birthday. This is just the start of a season of family activities and we’re inviting everyone to come and join in the celebrations across the summer.”

The Black Corner Band The Black Corner Band
The Roman Fort first opened in June 1953 after parts of the site were excavated in the Victorian period and then again in 1949-50.

These digs added to the significant museum collection, which is one of the finest uncovered from any Roman fort site in the country.

The Black Corner Band The Black Corner Band
Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “Arbeia is a fascinating cultural and educational attraction and a hugely important part of South Tyneside’s heritage. Already such a popular day out, its 70th anniversary celebrations promise a series of great music events which we’re sure visitors will love.”

