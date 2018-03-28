Are these the best ‘plaices’ in South Tyneside to get Good Friday fish and chips?

Getting fish and chips is a big part of the Easter weekend ritual. But where will you be going for yours?

Whether you like yours swimming in salt and vinegar, topped with scraps or with some sauce on the side, everyone’s recipe for the perfect fish supper is different.

And everyone has their favourite place to go for it. So, what’s yours?

Last month we revealed the shortlist of the top chippies in South Tyneside as chosen by you, the readers, as part of our Chip Shop of the Year competition.

Flick through our picture gallery above and let us know which one will be getting your custom on Good Friday.