'Are we there yet?' - South Shields' Perrie Edwards confirms debut single release with Shrek skit
South Shields-born singer Perrie Edwards has confirmed the release date of her much-anticipated debut single, in the form of a funny TikTok video.
30-year-old Perrie found fame as part of the successful girl group, Little Mix. The group won The X Factor UK in 2011, and went on to become one of the most successful participants across the competition series.
Following their X Factor win, Little Mix went on to achieve great success in the pop music industry, achieving five number one singles with Cannonball, Wings, Black Magic, Shout Out To My Ex and Sweet Melody.
They were also the first female group to pick up a BRIT Award for Best Group, as well as winning British Single of The Year in 2017 for Shout Out To My Ex and British Video of The Year for Woman Like Me.
Following their seventh concert tour The Confetti Tour in 2022, Little Mix announced they would embark on a hiatus to pursue solo careers.
After much teasing from Perrie on social media, the singer-songwriter has finally confirmed a release date for her debut single Forget About Us.
Prior to the release date announcement, Perrie released a short clip of the track which has been co-wrote with chart topper Ed Sheeran.
Perrie took to social media video sharing platform TikTok to make the announcement, in a Shrek-inspired video.
In the clip, Perrie can be seen lip-syncing to an audio clip from Shrek 2 where character Donkey (voiced by Eddie Murphy), continuously asks characters Shrek and Fiona ‘are we there yet?’
The 27-second long video ended with Perrie shutting a door to reveal text on the screen which read: “Forget About Us Coming April 12”.
Perrie has also revealed that she has a full album recorded which is soon to be released.