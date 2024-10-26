Are you pictured in these brilliant 1980s South Tyneside pub and club photos?

And we’re asking ‘how many of these’ scenes do you remember from the era of big hair, New Wave, punk and more.
1. Pier Hotel in 1988
Margaret Macartney of the Pier Hotel, Ocean Road. Here she is behind the bar in 1988. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Banwell's nightclub
What scene at Banwell's in 1986 where 1,250 cans of food, the price of admission to a Boxing Day fancy dress event, were gathered - and it all went to the needy of the area. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. The new cocktail bar
Back to 1984 and a scene from the new cocktail bar at the Shanti Tandoori. Did you love to pay a visit? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Back to 1980
Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
