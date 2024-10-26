Are you pictured in these brilliant 1980s South Tyneside pub and club photos?

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 26th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT

Do you recognise these scenes from inside South Tyneside's pubs and clubs?

We are going pubbing and clubbing back to 1980s South Tyneside.

And we’re asking ‘how many of these’ scenes do you remember from the era of big hair, New Wave, punk and more.

Take a look through and enjoy a trip to bars, clubs and pubs from across South Tyneside.

Margaret Macartney of the Pier Hotel, Ocean Road. Here she is behind the bar in 1988.

Margaret Macartney of the Pier Hotel, Ocean Road. Here she is behind the bar in 1988. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

What scene at Banwell's in 1986 where 1,250 cans of food, the price of admission to a Boxing Day fancy dress event, were gathered - and it all went to the needy of the area.

What scene at Banwell's in 1986 where 1,250 cans of food, the price of admission to a Boxing Day fancy dress event, were gathered - and it all went to the needy of the area. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to 1984 and a scene from the new cocktail bar at the Shanti Tandoori. Did you love to pay a visit?

Back to 1984 and a scene from the new cocktail bar at the Shanti Tandoori. Did you love to pay a visit? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise?

Members of the Banks O Tyne darts team who conquered all in 1980 - but how many of them can you recognise? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

