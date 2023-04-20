Areas in the North East where rental costs are rising the fastest, according to Zoopla
Renters in the North East are feeling the squeeze as the cost of letting rises on average by 20.5% over the last three years.
The price of renting a home is climbing far faster in some parts of the North East than others, according to data shared with the Shields Gazette by property website Zoopla.
Zoopla’s rental index shows the difference in average rent prices from January 2020 to January 2023.
Renters in North Tyneside have seen the biggest increase over the three-year period, with a 24% rise in the cost of rent per month for new lets.
South Tyneside has seen the second highest increase with a 23.2% rise, whereas Hartlepool has seen the slowest rise, with a 16% increase throughout the period.
The report shows that renters in Newcastle are now spending on average an extra £1,812 on rent than what they were three years ago.
Here are the areas of the North East that have seen the biggest rise in rental costs since January 2020, according to Zoopla’s rental index.