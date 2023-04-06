The time at which phones in South Shields will take part in the UK Emergency Test has been revealed. The so-called ‘Armageddon Alert’ will make your phone ring out a siren-like alarm accompanied by vibrations.

The alert will sound on 4G and 5G phones in South Shields and will last around 10 seconds, unless you have opted out from the test. The UK government hopes the alarm can be used in the future to warn people of life threatening emergencies like extreme weather or fires, and can be used in a local area or on a national level.

For the test, the alarm will stop automatically after 10 seconds. All you have to do to stop it earlier is to click OK on the message that pops up on your screen, and the alarm will end and you can use your device as normal.

The date the alarm test will go out has previously been revealed to take place on Sunday April 23. In a recent announcement, we now know the alarm will go off on phones at 3pm.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden MP, said: “Put the date in your diaries - at 3pm on 23 April, we’ll be testing our new national Emergency Alerts system. Getting this system operational with the national test means we have another tool in our toolkit to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies. It could be the sound that saves your life.”

Chair of The National Fire Chiefs Council, Mark Hardingham, said: “We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and we need everyone to play their part - and the new Emergency Alerts system is one way we can do this. For 10 seconds, the national test may be inconvenient for some, but please forgive us for the intrusion, because the next time you hear it - your life, and the life-saving actions of our emergency services, could depend on it.”

National Police Chiefs’ council lead for Civil Contingencies, assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill said: “Warning and informing the public at speed during times of crises can be vital. We look forward to further developing the use of the Emergency Alerts capability and how it can have real benefits for the public to protect and preserve life, as well as supporting policing’s wider response to critical incidents with partner agencies. Alongside partners, we will continue to listen carefully to public feedback and ensure the use of Emergency Alerts has a positive impact.”

How to turn off ‘armageddon alert’ siren

