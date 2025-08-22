Armed police called for drunk South Shields woman armed with knife and bat who created barricade in road

By Karon Kelly
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:07 BST
Armed police were called to the scene
A woman who moved furniture onto a public road and made stab threats to police has kept her freedom.

Sarah Johnson stood in the middle or Winskell Road, South Shields, on January 3 with a wooden bat and swung it towards members of the public. When motorists attempted to drive around her she told them to "f*** off, moved a wheelie bin and furniture on the road and continued to shout abuse.

Newcastle Crown Court once inside her home she threatened police with a knife and pole while standing at her window and threatened to stab them. An armed response unit was called to the scene and officers with riot shields went in and arrested Johnson, who was intoxicated.

The 48-year-old, of Winskell Road, who has previous convictions, admitted affray. Jason Smith, defending, said Johnson, who has significant mental health problems, caused only minor harm and no injuries.

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey sentenced her to a two year community order with mental health treatment requirement.

