Armistice 100: Thousands turn out in South Shields to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

A moving service brought South Shields together as generations stood side by side to remember our fallen heroes.

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at the town’s war memorial at Westoe as the nation marked 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.

Young and old stood side by side as South Shields paid its respects on Remembrance Sunday.

The service, captured on a big screen, was led by Canon John Miller of St Michael’s Church and Father Michael Weymes of St Bede’s Church.

It began with The Act of Remembrance before Reveille started the two-minute silence.

As the sound of silence fell, it allowed people to spend time with their own thoughts honouring those who have sacrificed their lives and served their country in wars and battles past and present.

The service was attended by representatives from the town’s unformed services, as well as the Lord Lieutenant Susan Whitfield, OBE, representing the Queen, who began the wreath-laying ceremony.

Young and old stood side by side as South Shields paid its respects on remembrance Sunday.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, and the Mayoress Cathy Stephenson led the tributes.

Among those attending the South Shields parade - ahead of his family moving from Warwickshire to the town - was Korean war veteran Joseph Smith-Bailes.

The 87-year-old served with the Northumbria Fusiliers and the 1st Duke of Wellington Regiment as a sniper.

He served in a number of countries during his time in the Army.

The armed forces were well represented as South Shields paid its respects on Remembrance Sunday.

He attended the parade alongside his daughter Kimberley Bailes-Bhujel and grand-daughter Sitall Bhujel-Burden.

Wearing his medals with pride, he said: “It was emotional, but it was good. It has to be good, as it’s a Geordie service.”

The veteran wearing his medals was able to share part of his story of his time as a sniper with young Durham Army Cadet Jack Tunstall.

At the same time a service was held at the town’s Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam, followed by a ceremony at the Merchant Navy Memorial.

Young and old were side by side as South Shields paid its respects on Remembrance Sunday.

In Hebburn, ceremonies were held at the war memorial in Carr Ellison Park and at the Kelly Grave in Hebburn Cemetery.

The Mayor said: “It was a great honour and privilege to attend this year’s Remembrance service.

"It was particularly poignant as we mark this historic year – 100 years since the end of the First World War."

South Shields turned out in force to pay its respects on Remembrance Sunday.