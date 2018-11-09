Armistice 100: VC hero remembered at school’s Remembrance Day assembly

The story of a war hero will be recounted to pupils a school in South Tyneside today.

Private Thomas Young earned a Victoria Cross saving the lives of wounded soldiers in Bucquoy, France, in 1918 in his role of stretcher-bearer.

Hedworth Lane Primary School youngsters have made poppies out of recycled materials for Armistice Day.

His heroic actions will be re-told to youngsters at Hedworth Lane Primary School, Boldon Colliery, during a Remembrance service taking place today.

Pte Young, who was from Boldon Colliery, braved heavy rifle, machine-gun and shell-fire in broad daylight, to bring nine wounded soldiers to safety.

For those too badly injured to be moved, he dressed their wounds - still under enemy fire - before carrying them back unaided.

A memorial to Pte Young stands in Cotswold Lane, Boldon Colliery - his birthplace.

Every year pupils at Hedworth Lane School commemorate Armistice Day. Tony Gill

Related: Victoria Cross winner honoured with lasting memorial

To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War this weekend, youngsters at the school have been making poppies out of recycled materials.

They have planted them in the field next to the school’s flag pole, which is flying the school’s Armistice Day commemorative flag.

Headteacher Tony Gill said: “Every year pupils at Hedworth Lane School commemorate Armistice Day. It is a strong tradition in our school.

Hedworth Lane Primary School is flying its Armistice Day commemorative flag.

“Each year our children observe a two-minute silence, at 11am on the 11th November.

“This year, as the 11th is on a weekend, we will be observing the silence on Friday.”

In the run-up to Remenbrance Day, the school has been selling poppies, bracelets and poppy badges, with all money raised going to the Royal British Legion.