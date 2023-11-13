Arrest made after South Shields disturbance leaves ATM unusable

The damage is still in place at the start of this week.

The ATM at the South Shields site has been damaged.

Police have confirmed a 21 year old man has been arrested following an incident at an ATM in South Shields resulting in damage to the cash machine.

Emergency services were called to Whiteleas Way in the early hours of Friday morning in response to a disturbance in the road, which was quickly resolved by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ATM was damaged in the early hours of Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.30am on Friday, November 10 police received a report of a disturbance outside of a premises on Whiteleas Way in South Shields."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up. “Officers attended the scene where it was reported that a man had caused damage to an ATM and left the area.

“An investigation was launched and a man – aged 21 – was arrested and later charged in connection with the report.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Images of the ATM following the incident show damage to they machine's key pad and cash dispenser slot.