Arson investigation launched after two vehicle fires in South Tyneside
Two overnight vehicle fires in South Tyneside are being treated as suspicious.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 09:23
Firefighters from Hebburn station were called to both incidents.
The first, at 11pm on Tuesday, July 9, involved a camper van in Waterside Park, Hebburn, while the second, just after midnight, was a Ford Focus on fire in Slake Road in Jarrow.
Both vehicles were completely destroyed.
Northumbria Police have been informed of both incidents and investigations into the cause of the fires is under way.