Arson investigation launched following a vehicle fire in South Shields

Emergency services were called to Roman Road, in South Shields, at around 1am on Friday, June 30, following reports of a vehicle on fire.

The fire was extinguished and officers launched an arson investigation in an effort to locate those responsible, with inquiries still ongoing.

Police have also confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

“No-one was injured in the incident, which is being treated as suspected arson.