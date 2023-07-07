Arson investigation launched following a vehicle fire in South Shields
Northumbria Police has launched an arson investigation following a vehicle fire in a South Shields street.
Emergency services were called to Roman Road, in South Shields, at around 1am on Friday, June 30, following reports of a vehicle on fire.
The fire was extinguished and officers launched an arson investigation in an effort to locate those responsible, with inquiries still ongoing.
Police have also confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.
Northumbria Police is asking anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them as soon as possible.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 1am on Friday, June 30, we received a report of a vehicle on fire on Roman Road, in South Shields.
“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.
“No-one was injured in the incident, which is being treated as suspected arson.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230630-0041.”