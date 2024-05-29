Artist urges South Tyneside Council to ‘think carefully’ about demolishing an award-winning sculpture
Earlier this month, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received a demolition application for ‘The Swarm’ off Mill Lane, at the corner of Monkton Business Park North.
The artwork is a steel structure which stands at around 10.5 metres high and is made up of segments, as well as a vertical opening along the side showcasing a steelwork model of a bee swarm.
‘The Swarm’ was designed to “represent the transformation of Monkton Coke Works from a polluted industrial site into a natural green environment”.
Following the demolition proposals, William Pym, the artist behind the sculpture, has urged South Tyneside Council to consider all their options before making a final decision on The Swarm’s future.
He said: “At the time of creating The Swarm, I was working in metal and creating sculptures across the North East that commemorated important changes in the landscape.
“I think there was none more important than the change here from the Monkton Coke Works into a fantastic woodland and business park.
“I was very proud to be part of the team that designed the sculpture and I was quite shocked to hear about it potentially being demolished through a newspaper article.
“A sculpture is part of the community but it seems like it is not being given the respect to the community that supported this.
“There was around 22 local organisations and community groups which led the project so it seems strange, especially given there is no real information on the planning permission application.
“Before a decision is made, I want South Tyneside Council to think really carefully about what local people think and support that as much as the issues to do with maintenance.”
South Tyneside resident Jill, whose son worked on the building of The Swarm, has expressed her disappointment at the application to demolish the sculpture.
She commented: “I’ll be upset if it does go because my son was one of the last apprentices at Swan Hunter’s who worked on the sculpture.
“I know that he and a lot of his colleagues from those days are very upset.
“It would be a disaster if it was to go because so many people know of it - they come past it, they bring their families to see it and it is something that we are very proud of.
“It is disappointing that it has come to this.”
Cllr Phil Brown, independent councillor for Horsley Hill, highlighted that The Swarm is a memory to the former industry and skills that the borough was known for.
Cllr Brown stated: “This is close to my heart on a family level, it is majestic and highlights the centre of industry.
“It is vital that we preserve this, not for what was but for what can be again when people combine and work together.
“As a 14-year-old, I would sent my pocket money to Upper Clyde Shipbuilders to save the shipyard and thousands of jobs.
“While we are mindful of things like costs and maintenance, obviously money is tight but this points to the sky like the former coke works flare used to.
“That flare used to be one of the first things that people would see when they had been away and it welcomed them home to this part of South Tyneside.
“It represents that torch, that hope and those skills that live on.”
The Land Trust, the official applicant for the demolition scheme, aims to dismantle and remove the artwork.
The justification for this, set out in a planning application, states that “ongoing maintenance funds are not available”.
According to the planning application, work is expected to start later this month and the demolition would take around four days.
The Land Trust is seeking “prior approval” from South Tyneside Council’s planning department for the demolition.
A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.
