Ascot Care Strengthens Commitment to North East Community with New Hire

Demonstrating its commitment to fostering positive change in the North East, Ascot Care proudly introduces Gretel Dixon as its new Marketing and Community Engagement Manager, who will be responsible for developing new collaborations, outreach programmes, and partnerships.

The new role supports Ascot Care's goal for long-term growth, better services for residents, and more community engagement, aligning with the global emphasis on corporate social responsibility, community involvement, and the growing trend for personalised care in the sector.

Bringing over 15 years of expertise in communications, public relations, and corporate social responsibility, Gretel Dixon holds an MBA and international work experience. Having previously supported the organisation in a freelance capacity in 2018-19, her return marks a pivotal moment as Ascot Care intensifies efforts to foster stronger connections and contribute meaningfully to the North East care sector.

Gretel Dixon has joined the Ascot Care team as Marketing and Community Engagement Manager

Ascot Care operates seven care homes across the North East in Alnwick, Darlington, Horden, Seaburn, South Shields, West Rainton, and Whitley Bay, providing residential, home care, and live-in services.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Ascot Care already sponsors local sports talent and donates to veteran-focused initiatives. The residents of Ascot Care are also actively involved with their local communities, receiving visits from local schools and participating in fundraising activities.

Gretel Dixon commented, “I’ve always been passionate about doing work that helps others and creates positive impact. I’m delighted to take up this new role and continue to support Ascot Care in enriching the lives of its residents and their families. I look forward to developing initiatives that engage stakeholders for the benefit of the wider community and supporting Ascot Care’s vision for the future.”

Gareth Nesbit, Director at Ascot Care, welcomed Gretel’s appointment,. He said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gretel into Ascot Care. We aim to continue serving the North East care sector effectively, and Gretel’s appointment will help us achieve our goals.”

With the hiring of a Marketing and Community Engagement Manager, Ascot Care is poised to strengthen its commitment to the North East Community and looks forward to the positive impact this new role will have on the community and the continued growth of the organization.

