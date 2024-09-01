Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Association of Jarrow Community Bowling Clubs are celebrating picking up three national titles.

Members at the Association of Jarrow Community Bowling Clubs are celebrating after they reached new heights in the National Finals at a competition in Skegness.

Branded as “unprecedented success”, the Clubs managed to bring home three national titles to the North East.

The first title came in the Two Bowl Rinks (J McKenna, J Sneller, S Hubbard and S Baker), which was followed by the Two Bowl Pairs (A and J Lawton) before the ‘Champion of Champions’ Two Bowl Singles (A Lawton).

The three national titles, alongside the Two Bowl Mens Singles won by David Paterson, from Simonside, meant that Durham County won the Victor Ludorum Trophy.

The trophy means that Durham County was the most successful county to play in the national finals.

Malcolm Johnston, the Association Secretary, paid special tribute to Alan Lawton for picking up two national titles following a recent health battle.

He said: “The achievements by Alan Lawton are even more impressive due to his battle with cancer.

“He achieved this success following his recent all clear diagnosis as well as the mental stress to contest 12 games in five days.”

Other bowlers from the Association of Jarrow Community Bowling Clubs who competed in Skegness included:

Ladies Four Bowl Singles - J Clift.

Senior Mixed Pairs - J Clift and L Ainsley.

Mixed Pairs - A Upsall, J Mckenna and J Sneller.

Mens Four bowl Singles - L Pope.

Senior Singles - A Lawton.

Senior Pairs - W Fuller and A Hughes.

Three Bowl Triples - C Moeliker, J Lawton and A Lawton.

You can keep up to date with the Association of Jarrow Community Bowling Clubs by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2473820326248142/.