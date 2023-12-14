Auf Wiedersehen, Pet reunion planned to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic show

The stars of the iconic Auf Wiedersehen, Pet are set to reunite in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cast and crew of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet are set to reunite in Newcastle next year to mark the show's 40th anniversary.

The event is scheduled to take place at the O2 City Hall on Saturday, May 11, 2024, and will offer an exclusive evening to commemorate the birth, reception, and enduring legacy of the beloved television classic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first part of the show will be hosted by North East comedian Jason Cook, where he will be joined by members of the show's cast and crew.

They will take a look back at Auf Wiedersehen, Pet (AWP), sharing behind the scenes information, never seen before bloopers, anecdotes and memories.

Jimmy Nail will be performing at the 40th anniversary show. Photo: Paul Glass.

The event's second part will see Jimmy Nail and his band deliver a performance full of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet-related music.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jimmy commented: "For this 40th-anniversary concert, I’ll be dusting off my duds and performing a selection of country-themed songs, some with an AWP connection along with some of my own compositions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s also an opportunity to get together with friends and connect with the show’s fans, young and old, to celebrate this extraordinary milestone. Happy Birthday, AWP."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Tickets for the one off event go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 15 - you can click here to purchase them.