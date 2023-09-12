Watch more videos on Shots!

AutismAble, a leading service dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and learning disabilities, has taken over the lease of Westoe Crown Community Hub.

This exciting move marks a significant step towards restoring its role as a vibrant centre of the South Shields community.

With a strong commitment to inclusivity and enrichment, AutismAble is set to unveil a series of exciting plans that will shape The Hub's future. Among these is the creation of a state-of-the-art sensory house, designed to provide a sanctuary for sensory exploration and stimulation.

Group members of AutismAbleCredit: AutismAble

Moreover, AutismAble is proud to announce The Hub's reopening for class bookings and parties, welcoming community members to once again enjoy its inviting spaces.

To celebrate the exciting milestone, AutismAble extends a warm invitation to all residents to join them for an open day at Westoe Crown Community Hub on Saturday, 30 September, from 10am until 2pm.

The event promises a glimpse into The Hub's exciting transformation, as well as a sneak peek into their upcoming ventures.

Attendees can also discover the range of activities currently hosted at The Hub and share ideas to contribute to the renewal of The Hub’s community spirit. Guests will be treated to complimentary glass of fizz and BBQ, as they enjoy fun activities for the whole family.

Sarah Farrell, AutismAble CEO, said: “With great excitement, AutismAble CIC embraces the opportunity to lead Westoe Crown Community Hub into a future brimming with possibilities.

"Our commitment is to nurture diversity, inspire collaboration, and create an inclusive space where everyone’s voice is valued”.