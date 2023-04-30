AutismAble in South Shields launch digital skills programme

AutismAble , a group based in South Shields, North Shields and Sunderland, who support individuals with autism or other learning differences have launched a brand-new programme.

Their new programme has been designed in order to fix the “Digital Divide” for adults with autism and learning disabilities across South Tyneside.

Autism Able believe that digital inclusion is now an essential aspect of life and a need-to-have skill, however they have recognised that neurodivergent people may still lack the access, skills and support needed to thrive in the modern world of technology.

The community interest company has teamed up with The Access Foundation in order to make changes to this, and support their members in adapting to digital life.

AutismAble are based at Westoe Crown Community Hub, and have supported hundreds of people across South Shields with learning disabilities, enabling them to fulfil their potential.

The brand-new digital programme is named Digitally You, and will support the members in getting connected and using online services confidently with ease.

Digitally You will be for people aged 16 years old and over, and will teach them digital skills that are needed for work purposes as well as everyday life. The skills taught will include money management, use of apps, finding local services, online safety and much more.

The programme will begin on Wednesday, May 3 with an introductory session between the hours of 4pm and 5pm. The session will be held at Ocean Road’s Sea Change Cafe.

Following sessions will be on Wednesdays, between the hours of 4pm and 6pm, beginning on Wednesday, May 10.

