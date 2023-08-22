Autism is a spectrum condition that affects how people communicate and interact with the world around them. It is an invisible disability.

Autistic adults are amongst the most isolated and vulnerable people living in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the challenges that many autistic people face is ‘masking’. Masking is the act of hiding or suppressing autistic traits to fit in with a neurotypical society.

Masking can involve changing the way you speak, the way you move, and even the way you think. Masking takes a toll on your physical and emotional health.

There are a number of reasons why autistic people mask. Some people mask because they want to fit in with neurotypical society and avoid discrimination.

Others mask because they have been taught that their autistic traits are "wrong" or "bad" and others mask because they feel pressure from their families or friends to conform. The ‘Behind the Mask’ showcase features works by autistic artists who explore the concept of masking. The artists use a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, and found objects, to express their experiences of masking and more importantly, what is behind their mask – their true self.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Artwork created by the adults

The works in the showcase range from the abstract to the figurative. Some of the works depict the physical and emotional toll of masking, while others offer a more hopeful view of the lived experience of being autistic.

Carole Rutherford, Director of Services at Autism In Mind who are hosting the show said: "The show aims to raise awareness of the challenges of masking and to celebrate the creativity and resilience of autistic artists.

"It is also hoped that the show will help to challenge stereotypes about autism and to promote acceptance of autistic people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artists in the show Behind the Mask are all autistic and have first-hand experience of masking. They are a diverse group of artists, with a wide range of styles and techniques.

However, they are all united by their desire to share their experiences of masking and to help others understand what it means to be autistic.

The Behind the Mask project has been kindly funded by the Small Sparks Project administrated by Inclusion North as part of their fund.

Autism in Mind provide pre and post diagnostic support for adults in South Tyneside Sunderland and Northumberland, We deliver Me, Myself and Autism, a self-awareness and understanding course for autistic adults and we provide ‘low level preventative support’ through our ‘Connect, Support, Prevent’ programme.