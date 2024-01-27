Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An autistic motorhome enthusiast from Whitburn is planning a fundraising night to give children with additional needs the chance to go on holiday.

James Riley, 35, set up a motorhome community Facebook group, called Motorhome Happiness, in 2019 after he was bullied online for his autism and ADHD.

The group now boosts almost 85,000 members and hosts regular meet ups across the country, which James and his mam, Dionne Riley, attend in their motorhome 'Tilly'.

James and Dionne Riley with their motorhome Tilly.

Now, James is planning an evening at Simonside Social Club on Saturday, February 3, in the hopes of raising money to give children with additional needs the chance to experience something he loves.

He commented: "When I was a kid, I didn't have the luxury of going on holiday but my life was changed when my brother Kevin bought a motorhome for my mam and I.

"Now we have been going up and down the country attending rallies where we host things like bingo and raffles to raise money for charity.

"I want to give inspiration to others so they can have the same experience that I have and it will be amazing for them.

"I'm determined to give these children a holiday because I know from my own personal experiences that they and their families will deserve it."

Around 200 people are estimated to be attending the fundraising evening, however, James feels like there could be more.

He is also on the lookout for donations for prizes for the evening.