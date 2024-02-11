Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An autistic motorhome enthusiast from Whitburn has held a successful fundraising night to give children with additional needs the chance to go on holiday.

It comes as James Riley, 35, set up a motorhome community Facebook group, called Motorhome Happiness, in 2019 after he was bullied online for his autism and ADHD.

James and his mam, Dionne Riley, travel across the country in their motorhome 'Tilly' to regular meet ups which are organised through the group, which has around 85,000 members.

James and Dionne Riley with their motorhome Tilly.

As a way of giving children with additional needs the chance to experience something that he loves, he held a fundraising evening at Simonside Social Club, on Saturday, February 3, in the hopes of being able to send them on holiday.

He commented: "It was a really fantastic evening and we had a great turn out, I think there was around 150 people there.

"When I was younger, I went to Oakleigh Gardens School and some of my friends couldn't walk or talk or go on holiday.

"It is things like this that has inspired me now that I am older to try and give children with additional needs and their families a much deserved holiday.

"We managed to raise £530 on the evening which was really overwhelming and I'm proud of what we have managed to achieve.