A brand-new show is set to perform at top South Shields theatre venue, The Customs House, following a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Coming-of-age comedy drama The Olive Boy, is an award-winning production, which has been written and performed by Ollie Maddigan.

The Olive Boy, which has been described as “brilliant” and “thought provoking” by critics, follows a 15-year-old boy as he struggles through school and the early stages of adolescence.

Based on the real life of Maddigan, The Olive Boy will deal with the grief of a mother, an absent father and teenage love rejection.

Although the show focuses on real life issues, The Olive Boy is said to be spattered with comedy throughout.

The Olive Boy and Maddigan himself have received praise from audiences and critics across the UK, following its opening in 2021.

Maddigan has been highly commended for his stage presence, as well as the gripping narrative of the story.

Actor Steve Pemberton, who is known for his roles in Benidorm and Inside No.9 described the show as “fantastic”, saying: “Ollie Maddigan is one to watch”.

Ollie Maddigan performing in The Olive Boy.

For one-night-only, The Olive Boy will perform at The Customs House, on Thursday, May 16.