Award-winning historic Sunderland building to host special wedding fair

A multi-million pound, award winning building in Sunderland’s historic East End, is inviting couples to a special wedding fair they are hosting.

Seventeen Nineteen, which is located within the Holy Trinity Church in Sunderland are hosting the special event within the Grade I listed Georgian, 300-year-old building, which was once the seat of local government and the city’s first public reading room.

The event’s purpose will be to showcase the rooms, grounds and facilities of Seventeen Nineteen to bridal couples who are searching for a unique and historic wedding venue.

The wedding fair will take place on Sunday, April 16 will give couples a chance to see the venue’s three reception spaces. They will also be able to meet and talk to a number of exhibitors which includes event dressers, a photographer, florist, entertainers and a travel agent which can help with planning a honeymoon.

Seventeen Nineteen also offers the services of a specialist wedding team and outdoor lawn areas for photographs. There are also various event packages available, including bespoke options for specific requirements.

Tracey Mienie, Seventeen Nineteen’s Centre Manager said: “It is a phenomenal space, full of secrets and stories from Wearside.”

She said: “It really is a lovely setting for a wedding celebration and I can’t wait for people to come along and see its romantic potential for themselves.”

The wedding fair will take place between 10am and 3pm, and will include a free glass of fizz for those attending.

Seventeen Nineteen will be hosting a special wedding event.

For more information about the venue, please visit the Visit Churches website.

