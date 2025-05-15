A box full of baby tarantulas might be on the loose after thieves tore open a parcel left outside a couple’s home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kai Bolam and Aimee Mather found their package ripped open outside their flat in Hilda Park on Tuesday (May 13) and say they are concerned for the spiders’ welfare.

The box of baby tarantulas were inside a parcel which was found ripped open outside the couple's home in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday (May 13) | Kai Bolam

They said: “We're absolutely devastated and some of them are incredibly dangerous and if they bite could put someone in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please make sure your kids don't have them, they'll be in small plastic containers, we keep them as pets but we're experienced and these aren't safe for someone who isn't.

“To steal tarantulas of all things is low but we won't be upset if you return them, so please do .”

Kai and Aimee say they are not sure which species of spiders were inside the ‘mystery box’ they ordered from the UK’s largest online spider shop, Creatures from the North, but said they were all slings (baby spiders).

Aimee added: “They're tiny slings (babies) which means they won't survive long if they're out, they also don't travel far at all, they're territorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the plastic tubs they are contained in are gone, so they haven’t escaped, they've been taken.”

They know the box contained at least one ‘E murinus’, also known as the Skeleton Leg Tarantula. This species is not recommended for beginner spider keepers due to their “aggressive nature and fast movements”.

The box contained at least one ‘E murinus’, also known as the Skeleton Leg Tarantula. This species is not recommended for beginner spider keepers due to their “aggressive nature and fast movements” | Submitted

The couple, who are experienced spider keepers, said the box should not have been left outside their address, but explained that the seller hadn’t labelled the package with the necessary “live animals” to make the courier aware.

Kai added: “With spiders, this is how they get sent. They are packed with heat packs to keep them warm and are sent within 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are contained in plastic tubes securely, so they can’t escape and when delivered the courier must physically hand them over.

“In this case this wasn’t possible due to the seller going against the courier’s policy and failing to label the box saying it contains live animals.”

Kai and Aimee are urging anyone who finds the spiders or has any information on their whereabouts to get in touch. You can contact them on their Facebook post here.