Traffic northbound and southbound was brought to a standstill by the ducks.

Drivers heading northbound and southbound were brought to a standstill at the Tyne Tunnel - and it was for the most unlikely of reasons.

Delays are nothing new when travelling on the A19, although the lack of ticket barriers has made things a little smoother in recent years. But we’re not sure anyone could have predicted what would hit motorists on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As cars drove from South Tyneside, heading towards North Tyneside, a flock of ducks decided to attempt to cross the carriageway.

The video of the ‘crossing’ can be seen below.

And while it may have caused a certain level of frustration for those actually on the road, plenty on social media saw the funny side.

Poster @Mother_Duckie said: “Make way for the duckies!”

@markrnoble followed up with: “Bad quack that.”

Traffic northbound and southbound was brought to a standstill by the ducks.

In the video the birds can be seen waddling on to the carriageway on the South Tyneside side of the crossing before being safely removed from harm’s way.