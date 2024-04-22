'Bad quack' - drivers see funny side as Tyne Tunnel brought to standstill by unlikely crossing
Drivers heading northbound and southbound were brought to a standstill at the Tyne Tunnel - and it was for the most unlikely of reasons.
Delays are nothing new when travelling on the A19, although the lack of ticket barriers has made things a little smoother in recent years. But we’re not sure anyone could have predicted what would hit motorists on Monday morning.
As cars drove from South Tyneside, heading towards North Tyneside, a flock of ducks decided to attempt to cross the carriageway.
The video of the ‘crossing’ can be seen below.
And while it may have caused a certain level of frustration for those actually on the road, plenty on social media saw the funny side.
Poster @Mother_Duckie said: “Make way for the duckies!”
In the video the birds can be seen waddling on to the carriageway on the South Tyneside side of the crossing before being safely removed from harm’s way.
The disruption caused some minor delays to motorists heading in both directions.