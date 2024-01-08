Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The iconic half marathon will be back on the streets of the North East on Sunday 8 September.

With 60,000 entrants the event continues to be the UK’s biggest running event and the world’s biggest half marathon.

Many will be taking part to support good causes, raising an estimated £25 million in charitable donations.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said, “We’re excited to open the ballot for the 43rd Great North Run and begin the countdown to the start line in September.

“As always, we’re looking forward to celebrating tens of thousands of incredible runners from across the country and around the world, as they achieve personal goals and raise much needed funds for good causes.

“Each year we’re amazed by the incredible atmosphere our runners and supporters create all along the Newcastle to South Shields course, demonstrating everything that’s great about our region. We’re working on plans to make the 2024 event a truly memorable occasion.”

The event is broadcast live on the BBC and to 169 territories around the world, showcasing the best of the region nationally and internationally.

Last year Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe officially started the race which saw 60,000 participants take part.

It marked the last race for athlete Sir Mo Farah before his retirement.

Last year's event marked the hottest on record and ended the day with severe flooding leaving many runners stranded.