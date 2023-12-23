The North East Bangladeshi Awards (NEBA) celebrates the achievements and successes of the British Bangladeshi community in the North East.

Individuals across the North East were given recognition for their achievements in The North East Bangladeshi Awards (NEBA).

The prestigious event celebrated British Bangladeshis in the North East, and what they do for the community.

Talented individuals from fields such as sport, catering and more were recognised and applauded for their achievements.

The NEBA’s highlight the community contribution to the region, as well as celebrating the diverse talent within the North East catering scene.

The awards ceremony was held on Monday, December 4 at The Fed in Dunston, Gateshead.

In attendance were the Mayor of Gateshead (Cllr Eileen McMaster), Mayor of Sunderland (Cllr Dorothy Truman) and the Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority (Jamie Driscoll) who presented some of the awards to the deserving winners.

Here is the full list of North East winners at the NEBA 2023 awards.

Bangladeshi Person of the Year

Shajidul Haque

Lifetime Achievement Award

Al Hajj Mohammed Mahmud Miah

Sports Personality of the Year

Lutfur Karim

Public Sector Recognition Award

Mohammed Nowshad Khan

Local Government Recognition Award

Shimul Hossain

Bangladeshi Women in Leadership

Yasmin Sultana Khan

Community Centre of the Year

Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre

Shongoton of the Year

Hazipur Welfare Trust

Sports Organisation of the Year

Sports4All

Voluntary Sector Award

Elswick Pool

Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for North Tyneside

Ruchita Tandoori

Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Northumberland

Dilshad Tandoori

Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Gateshead

Bill Quay Tandoori

Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Durham

Masala Tandoori

Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Sunderland

Grindon Tandoori

Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Darlington

Taste of India

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Gateshead

Jashn Restaurant

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Newcastle

Ma'ida table spread

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Teeside

Vadah

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland

Lal Khazana

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Durham

The Capital

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for North Tyneside

Shampan Restaurant

Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Sunderland

Mumbai Silk

Pride of British Bangladeshi Award

Monju Meah BCA

Cllr Abdul Harid

Syed Samad Ali MBE

Special Recognition Award

Mohammed Jillul Haque

Noor Ahmed Kinu

Sharmim Momin

Cllr Mohammed Mahmoud

Cllr Hayder Qureshi

Cllr Ehtesham Haque

David Gray

Newcastle United Women FC