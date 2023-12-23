NEBA 2023: Bangladeshi community recognised for their services to the North East
The North East Bangladeshi Awards (NEBA) celebrates the achievements and successes of the British Bangladeshi community in the North East.
Individuals across the North East were given recognition for their achievements in The North East Bangladeshi Awards (NEBA).
The prestigious event celebrated British Bangladeshis in the North East, and what they do for the community.
Talented individuals from fields such as sport, catering and more were recognised and applauded for their achievements.
The NEBA’s highlight the community contribution to the region, as well as celebrating the diverse talent within the North East catering scene.
The awards ceremony was held on Monday, December 4 at The Fed in Dunston, Gateshead.
In attendance were the Mayor of Gateshead (Cllr Eileen McMaster), Mayor of Sunderland (Cllr Dorothy Truman) and the Mayor of the North of Tyne Combined Authority (Jamie Driscoll) who presented some of the awards to the deserving winners.
Here is the full list of North East winners at the NEBA 2023 awards.
Bangladeshi Person of the Year
Shajidul Haque
Lifetime Achievement Award
Al Hajj Mohammed Mahmud Miah
Sports Personality of the Year
Lutfur Karim
Public Sector Recognition Award
Mohammed Nowshad Khan
Local Government Recognition Award
Shimul Hossain
Bangladeshi Women in Leadership
Yasmin Sultana Khan
Community Centre of the Year
Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre
Shongoton of the Year
Hazipur Welfare Trust
Sports Organisation of the Year
Sports4All
Voluntary Sector Award
Elswick Pool
Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for North Tyneside
Ruchita Tandoori
Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Northumberland
Dilshad Tandoori
Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Gateshead
Bill Quay Tandoori
Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Durham
Masala Tandoori
Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Sunderland
Grindon Tandoori
Bangladeshi Takeaway of the Year for Darlington
Taste of India
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Gateshead
Jashn Restaurant
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Newcastle
Ma'ida table spread
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Teeside
Vadah
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Northumberland
Lal Khazana
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Durham
The Capital
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for North Tyneside
Shampan Restaurant
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year for Sunderland
Mumbai Silk
Pride of British Bangladeshi Award
Monju Meah BCA
Cllr Abdul Harid
Syed Samad Ali MBE
Special Recognition Award
Mohammed Jillul Haque
Noor Ahmed Kinu
Sharmim Momin
Cllr Mohammed Mahmoud
Cllr Hayder Qureshi
Cllr Ehtesham Haque
David Gray
Newcastle United Women FC
Newcastle Bangladeshi Association