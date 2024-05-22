Bank holiday plea to use services wisely as NHS prepares for long weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS leaders are asking people to play their part in everyone having a good spring bank holiday as they prepare for the long weekend ahead.

Stocking medicine cupboards and getting any repeat prescription requests in now is the call, while people are urged to think about where the right place is to seek help if they need it.

This is to help manage the demand on Emergency Departments and Urgent Treatment Centres, which will remain open, but can get very busy.

It comes ahead of Monday, May 27, when most GP surgeries and some community pharmacies will be closed.

People will still be able to seek help from their GP through the out-of-hours service, which can be contacted through medical practices.

Dr Shaz Wahid is the Executive Medical Director of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: "With this second bank holiday of May approaching, we want to make sure people are ready to have a good weekend, keep well and get the right help if they need it.

"Our Emergency Department teams will be on duty throughout the weekend to treat people, but as ever, we need to make sure we are able to treat those most in need.

"This means those who are seriously ill or injured. Anyone else may face a long wait to be seen and still be asked to seek help elsewhere.

"To help people work out where to go, NHS 111 Online is an excellent place to start.

"It will take you through questions which will then direct you to the right place to seek care or offer advice on what to do to help you recover.

"Some community pharmacies will also be open and are an excellent source of information. The list on the nearest one to you can be found by searching for Find a Phamacy."

Items to stock up on ahead of the weekend include paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters, and antiseptic cream.

Prescriptions can take up to 72 hours to process.

Health advice and information is also available via the NHS App or the NHS website, or from your local GP practice website which link to a range of online services.

For children’s health advice you can download The Little Orange Book. It covers a wide range of illnesses in children from common minor ailments including teething, constipation, and colds, through to more serious conditions.

If you or someone else has a life-threatening emergency and require emergency care, you should call 999, or go to your nearest Emergency Department.

This includes:

signs of a heart attack - chest pain, pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across the chest

signs of a stroke - face dropping on one side, cannot hold both arms up, difficulty speaking

sudden confusion (delirium) - cannot be sure of own name or age

suicide attempt - by taking something or self-harming

severe difficulty breathing - not being able to get words out, choking or gasping

choking on liquids or solids right now

heavy bleeding - spraying, pouring or enough to make a puddle

severe injuries - after a serious accident or assault

seizure (fit) - shaking or jerking because of a fit, or unconscious (cannot be woken up)

sudden, rapid swelling - of the lips, mouth, throat or tongue

British Sign Language (BSL) speakers can make a BSL video call to 999 via https://999bsl.co.uk/

Deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 using text relay.

If you are concerned about how much you, or someone you know, drinks alcohol, there is lots of help available, including talking to your GP.

You can find your local alcohol support service or contact:

Drinkline freephone: 0300 123 1110