Bank holiday supermarket opening times for Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda, Morrisons and more
The Bank Holiday weekend is getting closer, but when will South Tyneside residents be able to head out and pick up their weekly shop?
The four day weekend is set to slightly impact supermarket opening hours. Here’s what you need to know for the weekend.
Aldi
On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Aldi stores across the UK are expected to be open 8am to 10pm. They will then be closed on Easter Sunday, before re-opening on Easter Monday from 8am to 8pm.
Asda
The supermarket chain advises that on Good Friday, Saturday and on Bank Holiday Monday, most stores will be open from 7am to 10pm, although some stores may also open at 6am. This can be checked through the brand's online store finder. All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
Lidl
Lidl’s stores are expected to be open between 8am and 8pm on Friday and Saturday before being closed on Sunday. Monday will see most stores open between 9am and 9pm.
Morrisons
Morrisons stores across the UK will remain open as usual on Friday and Saturday before closing on Sunday. Monday will see stores open between 7am and 8pm.
Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's normal times will remain over Saturday and Sunday before closing in full on Sunday. Bank Holiday Monday will see larger sites open between 8am and 8pm while convenience stores will open from 7am until 10pm.
Tesco
Most Tesco stores will be open between 8am and 10am on Good Friday before regular Saturday hours the following day.
All stores will remain closed on Sunday while some larger stores have also announced they will be open on Easter Monday. South Shields' largest Tesco will be open between 8am and 6pm on Monday, although this will change from store to store. Times can be checked on the Tesco website.