Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bank Holiday weekend is getting closer, but when will South Tyneside residents be able to head out and pick up their weekly shop?

The four day weekend is set to slightly impact supermarket opening hours. Here’s what you need to know for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Aldi stores across the UK are expected to be open 8am to 10pm. They will then be closed on Easter Sunday, before re-opening on Easter Monday from 8am to 8pm.

Asda

The supermarket chain advises that on Good Friday, Saturday and on Bank Holiday Monday, most stores will be open from 7am to 10pm, although some stores may also open at 6am. This can be checked through the brand's online store finder. All stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Lidl

Lidl’s stores are expected to be open between 8am and 8pm on Friday and Saturday before being closed on Sunday. Monday will see most stores open between 9am and 9pm.

Morrisons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons stores across the UK will remain open as usual on Friday and Saturday before closing on Sunday. Monday will see stores open between 7am and 8pm.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's normal times will remain over Saturday and Sunday before closing in full on Sunday. Bank Holiday Monday will see larger sites open between 8am and 8pm while convenience stores will open from 7am until 10pm.

Tesco

Most Tesco stores will be open between 8am and 10am on Good Friday before regular Saturday hours the following day.