Bank of England visit Laygate Primary as part of educational history lesson

Pupils from a South Shields primary school were able to explore and learn about the historic figures that have appeared on bank notes over the years, after a visit from the Bank of England.

David Roberts, Chair of Court at the Bank of England visited Year Six pupils at Laygate Community School to talk through the famous faces that have appeared on the money, and the reasons why.

David showcases paper notes from the Bank of England museum collection, which included the likes of Charles Dickens, Elizabeth Fry and Florence Nightingale as the historical figures displayed on the notes.

The children were educated on the process of selecting which notable figures can appear, and debated who might feature on a bank note in the future, with suggestions of Michael Jackson, Thomas Edison and Pele.

Head teacher at Laygate Community School, Michelle Lauder said: “It was a pleasure to have David and the team in school. David inspired our children by talking about his role and the activity he did with the thoroughly engaged them. They will never look at a bank note in the same way again! They were very keen to go off and design their own.”

Bank of England staff visit Laygate Primary School in South Shields.

The lesson was delivered as part of the Bank of England’s range of free resources to both primary and secondary schools across the country, to help children develop skills and confidence in managing money.