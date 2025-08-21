Banned driver caught at wheel in South Tyneside as he dashed out to help his daughter

Google

A banned driver was caught at the wheel in South Tyneside when a call of alarm sent him dashing to help his daughter, a court heard.

Robert Cairns, 34, jumped in a MG ZS motor but was spotted by patrolling police on the A184 Newcastle Road, near Fellgate, Jarrow, on Tuesday, February 25. Checks showed Cairns, of Knott Memorial Flats, Tynemouth, the suspected driver, was disqualified, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said.

Officers then pulled him over on the A19 dual carriageway and he confessed at the roadside he should not have been driving. Mr Blakelock said: “The defendant was witnessed by a PC who was driving on the A184.

“Information had been passed that the vehicle was uninsured, and a disqualified driver was in the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and he admitted that he was disqualified and was not insured.

“He has four previous convictions from six offences, with the last being in April 2024, and that was a drug drive conviction. It’s a disqualification of three to six months or six penalty points. There doesn’t seem to be any aggravating features in terms of the disqualified driving.”

Cairns pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Ian Wilson, defending, said: “You can see from the quite detailed report before the court that Mr Wilson has been open and honest with the Probation officer.

“He received a phone call from his daughter, and she was in trouble. He knows that what he should have done was to contact the police and let them deal with it, but he didn’t and jumped in his car.

“There have been no further offences. I would say that he’s lightly convicted though he does have convictions. I would say that what is positive is that there’s no drugs or alcohol reported as something that is a problem in his life. He does seem to have overcome things from earlier in his life.”

Magistrates sentenced Cairns to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days. They banned him from driving for six months and fined him £40, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.