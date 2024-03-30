Banned driver with 19 offences mounted South Shields roundabout but avoids jail

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

A serial roads offender caught driving while banned after mounting a roundabout to avoid a collision in South Tyneside has been spared jail.

Borough magistrates told Liam Scott, 38, his offence – one of several he has for motoring while disqualified – was worthy of a prison term.

But they gave Scott, of Park Terrace, Burnopfield, Co Durham, a final chance to comply – and suspended the 12-week sentence for 18 months.

They heard he had swerved onto a roundabout as he drove an Iveco Daily van in Henderson Road, Simonside on Wednesday, December 6.

He told police he was at the wheel as part of his employment, a factor prosecutor Lucy Todd said exacerbated his crime.

She revealed he has 19 previous motoring offences among his 26 past convictions and was serving a three-year ban for failing to provide a sample.

Ms Todd said: “Officers attended Henderson Road at 4pm after a report of an erratic driver driving over a roundabout, causing damage.

“Officers located a large commercial van in a parking bay. The vehicle had significant and substantial front-end damage, with no bumper or wing mirrors.

“He told the police it was a works’ van and that someone had driven into him and driven off. Checks showed he was a disqualified driver.

“He said he had been driving as part of his job. This was driving for reward, albeit for a job, and there’s evidence of bad driving.

“This offence is aggravated by his previous convictions, there’s a plethora of driving while disqualified.

“He has a substantial record of driving while disqualified. It’s an offence he has become accustomed to.”

Married Scott pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Scott had believed his ban, due to end in May, had already expired.

She added: “The incident with the roundabout was that he had swerved and hit a sign, that was the damage. No other vehicle was hit.

“He’s then parked in a car park and has waited for the police to come. He was unaware he was still disqualified, he made a mistake with his calculations.

“He thought that he could drive but he accepts that he didn’t have his licence back with him, which I’ve explained he must have.”