Barclays bank confirms it is set to relocate its South Shields branch next year
Banking chain Barclays has confirmed that it will be relocating its South Shields branch next year.
Barclays has confirmed that it will be relocating its South Shields town centre branch in March 2024.
The bank is currently located at 1-3 King Street but will move to a new premises at 64-66 King Street, the former Burton store.
In a letter to customers, Barclays revealed that the current bank will close at 12pm on Friday, March 8, 2024.
The new branch is then set to open on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Barclays has stated that the new premises will feature the latest banking technology, as well as a modern feel with better access for people with disabilities and improved meeting rooms.
A spokesperson for Barclays commented: “The new branch will provide our latest banking technology to make everyday banking quicker and easier and Barclays colleagues will still be available to help customers.
"It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access and improved meeting rooms.
“As banking changes and evolves, our premises need to adapt to accommodate our customer’s needs.”
For the ten days that the South Shields branch is closed in March, the nearest branches for Barclays customers will be on Fawcett Street, in Sunderland city centre, or on Northumberland Street, in Newcastle city centre.