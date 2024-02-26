Barratt Homes North East sponsors home kit for Whitley Bay U11s Girls' Football Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes North East is proud to be sponsoring the home kit for Whitley Bay Sporting Club’s Under 11 Tigers Girls’ Football Team.

Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development in New Hartley is local to the young players’ training and match location. The Whitley Bay Sporting Club U11 Tigers Girls’ Football Team is composed of talented young players from various primary schools in the North East, one of 25 Girl Teams for the 2023/24 season at the club. This sponsorship came about as the daughter of one of Barratt Homes’ Senior Site Managers, Treverr Beynon, plays for the team.

Barratt Developments North East will be supporting the U11 Girls’ Football Team on their continued journey of excellence, promoting youth development and community engagement, as well as encouraging girls to get into football.

Lucy Holmes Mongan, Sales Manager of Barratt Homes’ Church Fields development, said: “At Barratt Homes North East we take great pride in being part of the vibrant Whitley Bay and North East community.

“This partnership resonates with our values of supporting local initiatives and we’re delighted to see Whitley Bay Sporting Club’s dedication to female football success and hope this sponsorship will help to support the team. We believe in the power of sports to inspire, and we are excited to be part of the team’s journey as they continue to shine.”

Steve Williamson, Manager of the U11 Tigers Girls’ Football Team, said: “We’re so pleased that Barratt Homes has sponsored our home kit for the season, the team are looking very smart in their brand new kit! We’re excited to see how this partnership develops and the future of the sporting club with excellent sponsors like Barratt Homes which we’re so grateful for.”

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has its Barratt Homes Church Fields development within the area. Church Fields is an energy-efficient development of three and four-bedroom homes available in New Hartley.