BBC Big Band to perform James Bond movie soundtrack at The Customs House

Singer Emer McParland and the BBC Big Band are set to bring the sound of 007 to South Tyneside as they perform the music of James Bond at The Customs House this month.

McParland who has sung on various notable movie soundtracks such as Harry Potter and Avengers: Endgame, will be stepping out from behind the screen to take centre stage to perform at South Tyneside theatre venue The Customs House for the first time.

In an interview with Cultured North East, Emer spoke of her excitement to perform at the venue, as she said: “I’ve never been to the Customs House so this is exciting for me. I’ve checked it out online and it looks really nice.”

Emer will be performing alongside vocalist Ian Mackenzie and BBC Big Band who she has worked with for 20 years, to deliver an unforgettable night of music, which is sure to be a hit with James Bond fans.

Emer said of the BBC Big Band: “They’re a fantastic bunch of musicians. Quite a lot of the guys and girls in the band have actually played on the Bond soundtracks so you’ve got the lead trumpet player sitting there and he’s also the one you hear in the movie.

“It’s really great fun to stand there in front of them and sing these fabulous songs.”

Speaking of the James Bond tracks that will be performed on the night, Emer said: “All the songs are so iconic.

“Goldfinger is fabulous and really hard to sing. I don’t do a Shirley Bassey impersonation but the song demands this really direct power and energy.

“Diamonds Are Forever is fantastic. But also we do Skyfall and the latest one, No Time To Die, the Billie Eilish song… and they’re brilliant too.

“You’d wonder whether they’d work for a big band but the arrangements we’ve got are really good so the band sounds fantastic.”