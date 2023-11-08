BBC Newcastle presenter to take on 10 hour pedalo challenge in South Shields

Matt Bailey will be taking part in The Great North Pudalo Challenge for BBC Children In Need.

A BBC Newcastle radio presenter will be taking part in an epic fundraising challenge in South Shields, to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

Matt Bailey who presents Breakfast and BBC Newcastle, will be taking on The Great North Pudalo Challenge, which will be held at South Marine Park in South Shields.

The challenge has been named in honour of the BBC Children In Need mascot, Pudsey Bear as well as The Great North Run, the famous running event which also takes place in South Shields.

The Great North Pudalo Challenge, which will take place on Wednesday, November 15, will see Matt pedal on a specially designed ‘pudalo’, a Pudsey Bear version of a pedalo, for up to 10 hours, while also hosting his show live from the water.

Given the inspiration from The Great North Run, Matt will be attempting to travel the length of the run (13.1 miles) around the boating lake.

Matt will be broadcasting live on air throughout the challenge, providing updates on his progress.

He will also be joined by various guests, including North East TV personalities and projects that are supported by BBC Children In Need.

Matt said: “Nothing says an inspirational, heart-warming and uplifting fundraising challenge like a sweaty, balding man wheezing for breath on a pedalo. Really, we have a certain Countryfile presenter to blame, Matt Baker set a precedent with his epic Rickshaw Challenge.”

“As a man with a similar name and less physical prowess, I feel duty bound to follow in his pedal-strokes. South Shields is the spiritual home of charity fundraising with its links to the Great North Run. So going the distance of the Great North Run on the Pudalo for BBC Children in Need just feels right”

“What won’t feel right is the chafing, back-ache and borderline hypothermia, so I am genuinely considering smearing myself in goose fat like a cross-channel swimmer. Maybe if I behave like a proper athlete, I’ll be able to perform like one.”

Matt Baker sent his support to Matt, as he said: “I think Matt’s challenge is absolutely wonderful, a water version of the old Rickshaw Challenge. I wish him the best of luck and I hope the wonderful people of the North East come out to support him and help raise much needed funds for BBC Children in Need’s 2023 Appeal. This year more than ever young people need our support, anything you can spare will go towards making a big difference to young people’s lives.”

BBC Newcastle presenter Matt Bailey.

Matt’s challenge will help fundraising efforts by BBC Children In Need, who raise funds to support children and young people across the North East who need it most.