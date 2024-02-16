Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you in desperate need of a declutter? BBC’s Sort Your Life Out are looking for North East families to participate in the show.

The hit BBC One show, which is fronted by television personality Stacey Solomon, is currently casting for the upcoming series, searching for families and shared households from all backgrounds, who may need help decluttering and organising their home.

In each episode of the show, Stacey and her team of experts (organiser Dilly Carter, carpenter Rob Bent and cleaner Iwan Carrington), will help a household to transform their home in just seven days.

The family and the team will work together to declutter, clean, create storage and generally organise their home. However, there will of course be fun creative moments along the way, as Stacey turns her hand to home crafts.

The first series of Sort Your Life Out aired in 2021 and was an instant success, leading to three series in total, with a fourth series coming soon.

BBC’s Sort Your Life Out is searching for North East families to take part.

For the upcoming fourth series, Sort Your Life Out are searching for families and shared households from all walks of life - and are calling on people from the North East to get involved.