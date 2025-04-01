‘Beaches and the rain’ - Readers reveal their favourite things about summer in South Tyneside

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:49 BST

Shields Gazette readers have been revealing their favourite things about the summer in South Tyneside.

From having the beaches along South Shields seafront to having a BBQ in the garden, the summer in South Tyneside is a feel-good time.

With the clocks going forward and the weather is finally starting to get warmer (if only slightly) summer is officially on the way.

There is set to be plenty going on across the borough during the summer months so fingers crossed that it will be a good one.

This is what Shields Gazette readers think is best about summer in South Tyneside.

1. Summer in South Tyneside

Shields Gazette readers have shared their favourite thing about the summer in South Tyneside. | National World

We are blessed to have some great beaches here in South Tyneside.

2. The beaches

We are blessed to have some great beaches here in South Tyneside. | National World

You can't knock a burger from a BBQ!

3. A BBQ in the garden

You can't knock a burger from a BBQ! | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The This is South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concerts are a staple of summer in the borough.

4. Concerts in Bents Park

The This is South Tyneside Festival's Sunday Concerts are a staple of summer in the borough. | National World

