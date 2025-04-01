From having the beaches along South Shields seafront to having a BBQ in the garden, the summer in South Tyneside is a feel-good time.

With the clocks going forward and the weather is finally starting to get warmer (if only slightly) summer is officially on the way.

There is set to be plenty going on across the borough during the summer months so fingers crossed that it will be a good one.

This is what Shields Gazette readers think is best about summer in South Tyneside.

