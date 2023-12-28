Beamish offer businesses and individuals to ‘Take a Seat’ at 1950s cinema.

The brand-new cinema has been based on The Grand, which was located in Ryhope, Sunderland.

Fans of the iconic open air museum Beamish, are now being offered an exclusive opportunity to ‘Take a Seat’ within their brand-new 1950s cinema.

The County Durham museum tells the story of life in the North East in the past; including in the 1820s, 1900s, 1940s and 1950s.

The 1950s town is the most recent addition to the museum, and Beamish have been continuing to add exciting features to it.

A new addition to the town is the 1950s cinema, which will open to the public in 2024.

The cinema is a recreation of The Grand, which was located in Ryhope, Sunderland during the 1950s.

Beamish are now offering for businesses and individuals to sponsor a seat within the new cinema, as part of their ‘Take a Seat’ campaign.

Those who sponsor a seat will receive a brass plaque on the back of the seat, which will have their name engraved on it. Sponsors of a seat will also receive an invitation to a special celebration event for the cinema.

Business sponsors will also be given the opportunity to have their logo displayed on screen following a newsreel or film.

Liz Peart, Partnerships Officer at Beamish Museum, said: “The Take a Seat campaign offers a fantastic opportunity to support the museum. Those who sponsor a seat will be able to see their chosen name in our 1950s cinema when they visit the museum for years to come.

“By sponsoring a seat in our recreation of The Grand from Ryhope, you will help the museum generate funds to complete the build and fit out of our cinema. Plus, everyone who sponsors a seat will be invited to a special celebration event when the cinema opens in 2024.

“We’re so excited about the cinema and this is a lovely way for our visitors to get even more involved in the work that we do at the museum.”