North East Beatles fans can rejoice as Beatlemania comes to South Shields.

Fans of the Beatles can celebrate the music of the Fab Four with Beatlemania at the Customs House, in South Shields, on Thursday, October 10.

The group are firmly established as one of the best tribute shows for The Beatles having played to sell-out audiences across the world and are currently performing as the cast in the hit show “The Magic of The Beatles”.

Beatlemania will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ first film and album, A Hard Day’s Night, as part of their brand-new tour.

Beatlemania is coming to the Customs House, in South Shields, on Thursday, October 10. | Other 3rd Party

Visitors to the show will experience the entire first section being dedicated to 1964 and will feature songs from the album and film.

The performance will then continue as Beatlemania dive into the huge back catalogue of The Beatles and perform all the greatest hits that you know and love, including; She Loves You, I Want To Hold Your Hand, I Feel Fine, Help!, Day Tripper, Yellow Submarine, All You Need Is Love, Hey Jude, and many more.

David Peterson, who performs as Paul in Beatlemania, has expressed his joy at being back on tour with the tribute band.

He said: “We are delighted to be back on the road with this brand-new show that celebrates The Beatles, and the launch of the band onto the World stage back in 1964.

“We absolutely love performing these timeless hits and look forward to sharing these on our 2024 tour.”

The two-hour show is packed full of hits and Beatles history, making it the perfect evening for any Beatles fan in the North East.

Tickets for Beatlemania at the Customs House cost £25 (plus a booking fee) and are available for purchase via: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/music/beatlemania/.