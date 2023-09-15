Watch more videos on Shots!

A woman from Boldon who decided to retrain as a beautician after taking redundancy from a corporate business role, is now helping cancer sufferers to feel good about themselves.

Lisa Dowell, aged 42 had worked in the corporate industry for many years, however she decided to set up her own beauty business named T Brow and Beauty Studio four years ago, after losing her brother to skin cancer.

Lisa said: “I set the business up in his memory and as a way of helping others.

“I got into skincare originally, which included trying to educate people on the risks of fake tanning. I still do skincare training, and am able to spot the signs of skin cancer and raise a concern with my clients. I refresh the training each year.”

However, after meeting people with cancer who had suffered from hair loss due to chemotherapy, Lisa decided to expand the business to offer permanent make-up which includes eyebrows, eyeliner and lip blush, to help boost the confidence of her clients.

Lisa explained: “I offer a monthly clinic which is named the ‘Pay With A Smile’, where I can offer eyebrows to people who have lost them through cancer, or are about to start treatment. I want to help them to keep their confidence while they’re in the midst of a long battle.”

Lisa is a fully qualified beauty therapist, so alongside this she also offers other beauty treatments including tinting, waxing and more. She also offers massages, with a huge focus on helping those struggling, explaining how massage can be good for people going through cancer treatment or menopause.

Lisa speaks passionately about permanent make-up, describing it as “the main part of my job”. Lisa trained in permanent make-up for six months with a London-based company, and continues to take masterclasses to further enhance her knowledge and skills.

To ensure her clients are fully taken care of, Lisa goes above and beyond to provide for them. “After the service I keep in touch with my clients, and offer a full aftercare kit. It’s a personalised experience for each client.”

Following COVID-19, Lisa remains operating a “one in, one out” business, as she feels some of her clients would feel more comfortable that way.